TBI: Memphis man arrested in fentanyl bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man suspected of selling fentanyl in West Tennessee has been arrested after investigators found several pounds of the deadly drug inside his home.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, six pounds of fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills, marijuana, and cash were taken from Byron Perry's home on Merchant Street in Memphis during a search warrant.

The TBI said the agency's investigation began in October and was assisted by the 25th Judicial Task Force, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security investigators and the Bartlett Police Department.

After the search warrant was executed, TBI agents arrested and charged, Perry, 40, with possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.