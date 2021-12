Memphis has set the record for the most homicides. Here's a look at the latest totals for 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has set another record, but it's not one to celebrate.

The Bluff City has set the record for the most homicides.

As of 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, Memphis has 342 homicides, compared to 325 last year. The city broke the 2016 record of 230 homicides in 2020.

There have been 301 murders in the city of Memphis in 2021.