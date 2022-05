Police arrived at the crash at I-240 and Perkins Road just after 4:30 p.m. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital, where they later died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash along Interstate 240 Monday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said they arrived at the crash at westbound Interstate 240 and Perkins Road just after 4:30 p.m. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital, where they later died.

TDOT traffic cameras showed the vehicle crashed into a pole connected to an overhead exit sign.

Police haven't said what led up to the crash. Check back with ABC24 as this story develops.