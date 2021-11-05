Man charged after stealing several TVs from boxcars in Memphis, police say

Authorities held an operation on Thursday due to several burglaries happening on the train's containers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces several charges after police said he stole several items from boxcars in Memphis.

According to an affidavit, Memphis police investigators and CSX Railroad police held an operation on Thursday due to several burglaries happening on the train's containers.

During that operation, the affidavit said authorities saw people off-loading property that belonged to TSXI Corporation and Walmart and hiding them in a wooded area. They also saw a white van make several trips from the train to Walnut Street and Polk Avenue.

After CSX agents put a GPS tracker on the merchandise, they recovered the property in and around an abandoned warehouse between Walnut Street and Polk Avenue and arrested Jimmy Ford, the affidavit said.

Investigators found 56 televisions along with other property from the building and the surrounding area. According to police, 23 empty television boxes were left on the scene and the goods were worth about $37,000.

In addition to 17 counts of burglary of a vehicle, Ford faces one charge of theft of property between $10,000-60,000.