Police: Man gets angry at Memphis McDonalds employee, shoots into drive-thru window

He was arrested on Tuesday on East Crestwood Drive for the October 2021 shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police said he shot into a McDonalds drive-thru window near White Station Road.

According to an arrest affidavit, it happened on Oct. 11, 2021, at 5263 Poplar Ave.

The drive-thru worker told police that as they were working at the window, a man, Charles Connors, 61, became angry about his food order.

The affidavit said the worker was paid $5.58 from Connors and was referred to with "racial slurs". The worker then gave him a refund.

Connors then showed his gun and shot once into the restaurant through the drive-thru window with two workers in the line of fire. Another person was also working in the kitchen near the drive-thru area during the shooting, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Connors left in a dark pickup truck and police found a 9mm shell casing and fragment at the scene.

On December 24, a subpoena for Connors' American Express account was sworn to and information was mailed to police showing him as the primary account holder.

Records showed the $5.58 transaction was made on October 11 at the restaurant.

On Tuesday, Connors was found on East Crestwood Drive, spoke to officers, and admitted to police he was at the restaurant on October 11 and shot once inside. He then told police he went home and never sought police help.