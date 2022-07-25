Memphis police release where 5-year-old boy was shot

Last Friday, Memphis police were called to the McDonald's on Poplar Avenue near Central Library about a boy who had been shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released new information Monday about a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy.

Now, investigators are saying the shooting happened in the area of Reese Road and Southern Avenue, which is two miles from where police said the call came from.

Police said the suspect they're looking for was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but they said the suspect is known to the victim’s family.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any video to call the Gun Crimes Unit at 901-569-7258.