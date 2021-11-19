Memphis murder suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals in Michigan

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a warrant was issued on Nov. 9 for the man's arrest after a man was shot to death on Winston Street.

DETROIT — A man wanted in connection to a November murder in Memphis has been arrested in Michigan.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a warrant was issued on Nov. 9 for Edwin Bailey's arrest after Richard Varnadoe was shot to death on Winston Street on the same day.

Investigators said they developed information that Bailey had left Memphis and went to the Detroit area.

Bailey was arrested on Friday in Detroit and charged with first-degree murder.

“This success was achieved by our strong relationship with the Memphis Police Department, as well as our peers in Detroit,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.