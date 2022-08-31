Memphis Police Association president speaks out after MPD officer shot

“Not only as a Memphis police officer, but as a citizen of this city, it is infuriating,” said Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association president is speaking out after a second Memphis police officer was shot in the line of duty in less than two months.

Lt. Cage-Rosario is the president of the union, representing the rights of more than 2,000 officers with the Memphis Police Department.

“Police officers go to work every day,” said Lt. Cage-Rosario. “We're trying to make this city a better place, a safer place. The amount of carelessness and brazen acts against police officers, it is infuriating.”

According to investigators, Wednesday afternoon, one Memphis police officer was shot and another was injured in a car wreck. Police Chief C.J. Davis said during a press conference that the officers were investigating an area where stolen cars were allegedly dropped off.

“The reality is, officers encountered people with weapons every single day,” said Lt. Cage-Rosario.

This is the second Memphis police officer shot in the line of duty in nearly two months. On July 9, another officer was shot while responding to a call for help in Hickory Hill.

“When we signed up to be police officers, we knew what the risks were,” she said. “But even then, you still don't expect to be shot and you still don't expect to die when you leave to go to work,” said Lt. Cage-Rosario.

Each officer is expected to recover. Meanwhile, Lt. Cage-Rosario is seeking change.

“Moving forward, we need to the community to work with the Memphis Police Department,” she said. “We can't do this thing on our own. When I say this thing, this violent crime that is increasing in the city.”