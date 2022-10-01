Memphis police chief's secondary duty gun stolen from car in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis' gun was stolen from a car on Saturday in Cordova.
According to a Facebook post from Memphis police, it happened at the Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery at 8100 Macon Station Dr. around 2:50 p.m.
Police said officers were told a man parked his car in the parking lot while he and Davis went inside the store. When he returned to his car, he found it had been broken into and several items including a backpack and Davis' gun were stolen.
The gun was Davis' secondary duty weapon, which was locked in the car in a gun lockbox.
"This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city," Davis said. "Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty. Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime. This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice."
The backpack was found at a different location, however, Davis' gun hasn't been recovered.
If you have any tips that can help police find the gun, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.