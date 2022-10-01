Memphis police chief's secondary duty gun stolen from car in Cordova

Police said officers were told a man parked his car in the parking lot while he and Davis went inside the store. When he returned to his car, he found it had been broken into and several items including a backpack and Davis' gun were stolen.

"This incident is a vivid reminder that even as a police official, I am not immune to the criminal activity that occurs so blatantly in our city," Davis said. "Carrying my weapons on or near my person has been a career-long practice on and off duty. Like so many others in our city, I am outraged to have property stolen and angered that my gun may be used unlawfully to commit a crime. This was an unfortunate incident and a reminder of the public safety challenges we face as a community. This will only strengthen my resolve to get stolen guns off our streets and bring those perpetrators to justice."