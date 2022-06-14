x
Crime

Stow it, don't show it: Memphis police report more than 3,000 stolen cars in 2022

Police said car theft is the No. 1 crime happening in Memphis.
Credit: lbtn - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers have responded to more than 3,000 stolen car calls in 2022, according to a Facebook post.

Police said car theft is the No. 1 crime happening in Memphis and thieves look for guns, bags and other items that can be used or sold. 

Police shared some tips to help you avoid having your car stolen:

  • Never leave anything valuable in your car
  • Always close your doors
  • Park your car where there's good light
  • If your car has an alarm, make sure it works
  • Consider installing motion cameras in your car

Police said if you have to leave things in your car, remember to close it.

El Policía de Memphis ha respondido a más de 3000 llamadas de robo de vehículos este año. El robo de vehículos es delito número 1 que pasa aquí en Memphis. Los ladrones van a los caros para busca pistolas, bolsas y otros objetos que se pueden usar o vender. hay algunos consejos para ayudar te para no se, un víctima de robo de vehículo. 1. Nunca dejes nada de valor en tu caro 2. Siempre cerrar su caro 3. parque su caro donde hay buena luz 4. Si su caro tiene una alarma, asegúrese que se funcione 5. considere instalar cámaras de movimiento en su caro 6. Recuerda que si tienes que dejar cosas en tu caro, siempre cerrar su caro

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

