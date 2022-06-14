Stow it, don't show it: Memphis police report more than 3,000 stolen cars in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers have responded to more than 3,000 stolen car calls in 2022, according to a Facebook post.
Police said car theft is the No. 1 crime happening in Memphis and thieves look for guns, bags and other items that can be used or sold.
Police shared some tips to help you avoid having your car stolen:
- Never leave anything valuable in your car
- Always close your doors
- Park your car where there's good light
- If your car has an alarm, make sure it works
- Consider installing motion cameras in your car
Police said if you have to leave things in your car, remember to close it.