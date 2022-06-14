Stow it, don't show it: Memphis police report more than 3,000 stolen cars in 2022

Police said car theft is the No. 1 crime happening in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers have responded to more than 3,000 stolen car calls in 2022, according to a Facebook post.

Police said car theft is the No. 1 crime happening in Memphis and thieves look for guns, bags and other items that can be used or sold.

Police shared some tips to help you avoid having your car stolen:

Never leave anything valuable in your car

Always close your doors

Park your car where there's good light

If your car has an alarm, make sure it works

Consider installing motion cameras in your car

Police said if you have to leave things in your car, remember to close it.