Memphis shooting leaves teenage boy dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a teenage boy died after he was shot Friday evening.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of University Street.

Police said the boy, who was either 15 or 16 years old, was taken to LeBonheur but didn't survive his injuries.

The suspects drove off in a small gray SUV.

If you have any tips on the shooting, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

