Memphis woman convicted of illegally registering to vote

She was permanently deemed ineligible to vote in Tennessee because of being convicted of tampering with evidence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who pled guilty to two felonies in 2015 was found guilty this week of illegally registering to vote in 2019.

On April 29, 2015, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Pamela Moses, 44, pled guilty to tampering with evidence and forgery, both felonies, and to misdemeanor charges of perjury, stalking, theft under $500, and escape. She was put on probation for eight years.

Under the law, the DA's office said Moses was also rendered infamous because of her felony convictions and lost her rights of citizenship, including her right to vote. She was permanently deemed ineligible to vote in Tennessee because of the tampering with evidence conviction.

On Sept. 3, 2019, proof at trial this week showed Moses filed a certificate of restoration and application for voter registration with the Shelby County Election Commission, falsely asserting her sentence had expired and that she was allowed to register to vote.

However, at the time she filed the restoration documents, she was still serving her 2015 sentence on unsupervised probation.