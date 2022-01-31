Memphis woman sentenced in illegal voting sign-up

She has 16 prior felony convictions and committed the voting offense while on probation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman convicted in November 2021 of illegally registering to vote in 2019 was sentenced to six years and one day in prison on Monday.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Pamela Moses, 44, has 16 prior felony convictions and committed the voting offense while on probation. A judge said that if she completes programs in prison and maintains good behavior, he'd consider placing her on probation after nine months.

On April 29, 2015, she pled guilty to tampering with evidence and forgery, both felonies, and to misdemeanor counts of perjury, stalking, theft under $500 and escape. She was placed on probation after seven years.

Under the law, she was also rendered infamous because of her felony convictions and lost her rights of citizenship, including her right to vote. She was permanently deemed ineligible to register and vote in Tennessee because of the tampering with evidence conviction.

Proof at her trial last November showed that on Sept. 3, 2019, Moses filed a certificate of restoration and application for voter registration with the Shelby County Election Commission, falsely asserting that her sentence had expired and that she was eligible to register to vote.