Memphis man sentenced after shooting, assaulting girlfriend during argument

Terrence Mull put a gun to his girlfriend's head on Jan. 8, 2019, and said, "Til death do us part."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after using a gun to assault and shoot his girlfriend during an argument three years ago.

According to information presented in court, Terrence Mull, 36, put a gun to his girlfriend's head on Jan. 8, 2019, and said, "Til death do us part." He then tried to shoot her, but the gun jammed and they struggled until Mull eventually shot her in the arm and neck. He also choked her. She was able to escape the home with her two minor children.

Mull pled guilty on Aug. 26, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon, he's not allowed to have guns or ammunition under federal law.

Mull was sentenced on Tuesday to the maximum statutory penalty of 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. There's no parole in the federal system.