Theft suspect wanted for ramming MPD squad car during getaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a theft suspect who they said rammed a squad car trying to get away.

Officers responded to a prowler call about 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard. Investigators said a suspect had broken into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, stealing a wallet and clothes worth $2,000.

When officers responded, they said the suspect in a silver 2015-2018 Ford Edge with no tags took off, ramming the officer’s squad car with the officer inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.