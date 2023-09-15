Memphians filing assault and robbery reports against towing company

The towing company has been receiving multiple complaints against employees for unethical behavior.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An auto towing service is accused of bad practices by Memphians in several complaints and police reports filed against the company.

The reports list robberies, carjackings and assaults, with at least one report leading to an arrest.

Westwood neighbor, Ira Lewis, is just one of the people at the center of the issues with A1’s Xclusive Auto.

“If I hadn’t went to get in that car, he probably would’ve ran over my leg as fast as he went up in there,” Lewis said.

Lewis said the company towed his daughter’s car once and tried to tow his wife’s car twice. It happened all in a matter of minutes while going to get a temporary parking pass from their leasing office.

“He had pulled up, backed up, got up under that car, jacked it up and fixing to pull off as fast as I snap my finger,” Lewis said.

And he’s not the only one dealing with the company quickly or wrongfully towing vehicles. Memphians across the city are filing police reports over the incidents.

An assault report from July states a person’s car was towed away by “armed employees of the company,” and when the victim tried to get into his cab, one suspect pushed him away with his leg. Another employee, the other suspect, then pushed him to the ground.

A separate complaint from a different person describes a carjacking back in April. It states an employee and suspect Colton Cathey and around five other security guards "broke open his driver side door and physically grabbed him by his arms and pulled him out of his vehicle.”

Cathey was later arrested and charged for the carjacking.

ABC24 tried contacting the company to comment on the complaints, but we have not received an answer at this time.

Memphis City Council has been working to welcome tow companies to the city and hold others accountable.

"We are absolutely working to help the tow companies that are doing the right things. That being said, we will not tolerate the bad actors in the business that choose to operate outside the parameters of our ordinances and act unethically," Councilman Ford Canale said.