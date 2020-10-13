Virtual program aims to keep Memphis children off the streets, and out of a life of crime

The city is starting a new program called True Blue Tuesdays. Virtual meetings are held twice a month, open to all children and adults.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A few years ago, they might have been playing video games. Now they play with guns. And normally, they aren’t playing.

In Memphis, more and more juveniles are getting their lessons not on the classrooms, but the streets.

“They’re yearning for guidance,” said Memphis Youth Services Director Ike Griffith. “They’re yearning for it. And I think many times we have to remember the home structure is not like it used to be. The streets become their parents.”

“Children are getting younger and younger committing these violent crimes,” Griffith said. “But I think, for our meetings, to be realistic, will be most effective for kids nine years of age and up.”

In some ways, what they intend to talk about sounds like a law school course, Griffith said.

“What does it mean to be an accomplice? What are the consequences of first degree and second degree murder? What is the difference between a public defender and a lawyer? These individuals need to know these things in order to be well educated. Things that won’t get them in trouble if they get into violent crime,” he said.

There is something else, and it concerns being a police officer or being in law enforcement.

Griffith said, “I think we have some young people who will want to go into law enforcement. We will start with our first meeting to see whether they like that career or not. It will give them a look to see whether they want that career or not.”

The first virtual meeting is October 27th. If interested, you will need to register at cityofmemphisyouth.org.