Investigation underway after two men shot along Shelby Drive near Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said two men were shot Saturday near Whitehaven.

Officers responded to the scene by a carwash in the 1600 block of Shelby Drive near Mill Branch about 12:45 p.m.

They found two men shot. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Shelby Drive was blocked off for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.