A Memphis group is asking for city leaders to do more to reduce kids' exposure to violent crime

901 Bloc Squad is requesting change in their communities and meetings with city officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent weeks multiple children have been shot in Memphis, sparking discussions amongst community activists who are now attempting to hold their city officials accountable and requesting meetings.

901 Bloc Squad's Brian Tillman said poverty is a major factor when it comes to youth violence.

“Whenever there’s poverty, there’s gonna be a lot of things that are gonna be connected to poverty -- because the thing is, a lot of the crime is driven by poverty,” Tillman said.

Poverty is one of the issues 901 Bloc Squad aims to help young people address but Tillman says the current environment also plays a role in violence.

"I think a lot comes from the environment, the exposure, things that these kids are seeing at an early age," Tillman said. "They're taking all of it in and then they come back in the community and they emulate what they've seen at home, through rap music, on television and things of that nature."

Tillman said they work with city officials like Mayor Jim Strickland to provide kids with job opportunities to offset crime. Mayor Strickland was not available to speak today but provided the following statement:

“No matter how our youth are shot (accidental, targeted, or random), it is extraordinarily sad and infuriating. Our state and federal laws have allowed the proliferation of guns in our community, while inadequately punishing the wrongful use of those guns. 201 Poplar, Juvenile Court, and state prisons are too often a revolving door for violent criminals and provide little deterrence.”

Despite his statement, activists are demanding more.

“I’m asking you to provide for these children, give them another way out besides sending them into a burning house,” Casio Montez said. “It’s like you have the opportunity to make things better, you have the resources to make things better – only thing you’re doing is sending a statement out, what is a statement?"

Another community activist who works alongside Montez in Frayser is Paula Buress.

“We elected you in for a purpose and that was to do a job, not ignore a situation,” Buress said. So, these elected officials, police chiefs, people in charge that have a responsibility, people of authority – they will be hearing from us.”

The two activists said they respond to incidents in their area when residents are worried about contacting law enforcement. But they said they don’t want the community to feel like they can’t contact proper authorities so they’re asking community leaders to hold events to residents can have a familiar face to feel safe to call.

“We could have police playing baseball against children, at least that brings awareness to the community that the police is not just here to arrest you, they’re here to protect you,” Buress said.

Not only do they want initiatives in place, but they’re hoping leaders in all offices speak up on the issue of youth gun violence.

“We’re not only talking about Jim Strickland, I’m speaking on city council, I’m speaking on district attorneys, I’m speaking on county mayors, I’m speaking on county commissioners,” Montez said.