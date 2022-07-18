Church leader dies after carjacking outside of Memphis house

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was the District Superintendent of the UMC's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church died Monday after she was carjacked outside of her house, according to the conference.

If you have any information about where she was or who she was with between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday, you're asked to call Sgt. Q. Smith with the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-3413.

A district gathering was held Monday evening at the Colonial Park United Methodist Church.