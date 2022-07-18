x
Church leader dies after carjacking outside of Memphis house

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was the District Superintendent of the UMC's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District.
Credit: Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The district superintendent of the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church died Monday after she was carjacked outside of her house, according to the conference.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was the District Superintendent of the conference's Metro District. 

If you have any information about where she was or who she was with between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Monday, you're asked to call Sgt. Q. Smith with the Memphis Police Department at 901-636-3413. 

A district gathering was held Monday evening at the Colonial Park United Methodist Church. 

