Wig thief suspect dances her way out the front door of a beauty supply store

Surveillance cameras show the unusual encounter in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A woman who police say is wanted for stealing a wig from a beauty supply store took a higher profile exit strategy, as surveillance video shows her dancing out the front door.

According to Memphis Police, two women picked up a lace front wig from Value Penny Beauty Supply at 3830 Hickory Hill December 27 and left without paying. They took off in a green Honda Accord.

Here’s how police described the two suspects:

#1: Black female, 5’ 5”, 115lbs, red jacket, braid hair style, dark complexion, black pants, and grey snow boots.

#2 Black female, 5’5”, 120lbs, black and blonde hair color, medium complexion, grey and black camouflage pants, black shirt, and grey and white tennis shoes.

If you have information that can help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).