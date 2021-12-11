Memphis woman accused of assaulting vulnerable adult in her care

The TBI said Tiaranee Phillips worked as a caregiver when she assaulted the disabled adult in her care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been arrested, accused of abusing a vulnerable adult under her care.

The TBI announced the charge against Tiaranee Phillips Friday. Agents said they began investigating in August after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services Adult Protective Services and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Investigators said Phillips was working as a caregiver at a home in southeast Memphis when she assaulted a physically disabled adult there.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Phillips Tuesday, charging her with one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

She is being held in the Shelby County Jail East Women’s facility on $25,000 bond.

The TBI said Phillips is no longer working as a caregiver.