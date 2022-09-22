MPD: Woman arrested after calling "baby daddy" to shoot her current boyfriend

Tiffany Williams, 33, is charged with attempted murder after shooting at her boyfriend and his daughter as many as 30 times, according to Memphis Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing multiple charges after calling her child's father to shoot her current boyfriend.

Tiffany Williams, 33, is facing attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment and vandalism after shooting at her boyfriend and his daughter, according to police.

Witnesses say on July 24, 2022, Williams and her boyfriend had fought on the day of the alleged events, according to a police affidavit. Williams FaceTimed her child's father, asking him to meet her, police say.

One of the victims says Williams started following them in a white SUV, then firing as many as 30 shots at their vehicle. Police say they found 25 bullet casings on the scene from two different weapons.

According to the police report, the shots caused the victims' vehicle to crash. The driver, Williams' current boyfriend, was shot in the back, and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The passenger, the victim's daughter, was uninjured, police say.