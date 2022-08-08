Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240

According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.