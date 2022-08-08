x
Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240

Yvonne Varnado is charged with attempted first-degree murder and currently out of jail on $99,000 bond.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Yvonne Varnado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run a man off the interstate, then fired shots at his car.

According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.

Police said Yvonne Varnado, 33, was arrested on Friday morning in the 2900 block of Germantown Parkway and her vehicle was towed to the city impound lot. According to the police affidavit, Varnado admitted to driving the Soul and firing a shot at the other driver.

She is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Varnado is currently out of jail on $99,000 bond.

