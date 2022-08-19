Memphis woman charged after police said she left one-year-old alone in a car with no air conditioning

Managers at McDonald's told police Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work, but it was about 30 minutes later when they learned where the child was.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged after police said she left a one-year-old along in her car with the windows up and no air conditioning while she was inside a Millington McDonald’s.

According to the affidavit, police were called to the restaurant in the 7800 block of U.S. Highway 51 just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The father of the one-year-old told police that the child’s mother, Roshundra Maceo-Columbie, had left the child in her car unattended with no air for more than 20 minutes.

Police said the child was covered in sweat but otherwise okay. The child was released to the grandmother.

According to the affidavit, investigators spoke with the managers at the store who said Maceo-Columbie had arrived at work about 12:15 p.m., and it was about 12:45 p.m. when she told the child’s father that she left the child in the car alone.