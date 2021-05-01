Woman charged with shooting former partner in face as victim was holding baby

Jacquelyn Long faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault, and kidnapping.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is in jail, accused of shooting her former partner twice while the victim was holding her baby.

27-year-old Jacquelyn Long is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony.

According to the police affidavit, the shooting happened December 21st in the 500 block of Semple Avenue. Officers responding to the call found the victim and her 3-month-old baby in the street. The victim had been shot twice and was rushed to Regional One in critical condition for surgery.

The victim told investigators she had been in a fight with her former partner, Long, when long went outside ang got a gun from her car. The victim told police she was holding her baby and walked outside after Long, when Long shot her in the shoulder. The victim said she ran to a neighbor’s home for help, and Long followed and shot her in the face.

At that point, the affidavit states Long forced the victim and her baby into the car at gunpoint, then started to drive away. The victim said when she saw police cars, she grabbed the gun and jumped from the car with her baby. She said at that point, Long hit reverse and tried to run over the victim, who had jumped between two parked cars to avoid being hit. Long took off from the scene.

Police said they located Long at Methodist North Hospital and took her into custody. Officers said they found bullet fragments at the scene, and one was also removed during surgery on the victim.

Long remains in jail without bond.