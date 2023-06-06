Memphis woman charged with stealing more than $640,000 while working for Brink's

A court affidavit said Makayla Small, who worked as a cash processor, was seen on video taking money while counting deposits from June 2022 to August 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with theft after police said she stole more than $640,000 while working for Brink's Inc.

Makayla Small was arrested June 5, 2023, and is charged with theft of property $250,000 or more. She is currently in the Shelby County Jail on $250,000 bond.

According to the court affidavit, a security manager with Brink's Inc. filed a report with Memphis Police on Sept. 6, 2022, about the theft at the business in the 3700 block of Old Getwell Rd. The manager told investigators she was looking into deposit shortages, and Small, who worked as a cash processor, was seen on video taking money while counting deposits from June 2022 to August 2022, according to the affidavit.

During that time, the affidavit said Small had stolen $640,211. The manager told investigators she and another employee confronted Small, who they said admitted to the thefts and returned $30,200 to Brink's on Aug. 31, 2022.

The affidavit said in total, Brink's lost $610,011 in the theft.