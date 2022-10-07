x
Crime

"Time to feed her demons" | Memphis woman charged with stabbing man to death

Memphis Police said Shapira Williams, 30, also known as ‘Shine’, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terry Massey.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shapira Williams

Memphis Police said Shapira Williams, 30, also known as ‘Shine’, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Terry Massey.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to a vacant home in the 2900 block of Gruber in the Hawkins Mill area near Frayser about 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022. They found Massey dead in the rear bedroom of the home.

According to the affidavit, a witness told investigators that Williams admitted to her that she killed Massey, describing how she killed him and showing her the knife she used. The witness told police Williams said, “It was time to feed her demons.”

Williams remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

