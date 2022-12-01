Teen girl killed, teen boy injured in shooting on New Horn Lake Road

Officers responded to the shooting call about 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of New Horn Lake Road, south of Brooks Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED: Memphis Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of New Horn Lake Road, south of Brooks Road. They found a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl shot.

Investigators said the girl died at the scene. The boy was taken to Methodist South by private vehicle. He is in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

The suspects were said to be in a dark Dodge Challenger.