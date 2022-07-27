New details on the murder of a Memphis woman in Fiji, husband appeared in court

ABC News reports Bradley Dawson appeared in court this week in Fiji, charged with his wife Christe Chen’s murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the Memphis woman killed in Fiji on her honeymoon, and her husband who is charged with her murder.

An attorney for Chen’s family told Good Morning America the 36-year-old newly graduated pharmacist met Dawson last November, just months before the Memphis couple married in February. Attorney Ronald Gordon said their trip to the South Pacific was a delayed honeymoon that ended with Chen’s murder.

"It was a violent altercation which resulted in her death,” said Gordon.

According to police, a resort housekeeper discovered Chen’s lifeless body on the floor of their luxury hotel room earlier this month. They said 38-year-old Dawson had allegedly already fled the all-inclusive resort where the couple had been staying.

"He left his GPS watch on the island outside the room, but took his wallet and passport and jumped onto a kayak and was trying to escape the island and his intention was to arrive in the mainland, perhaps catching a flight back to the United States,” said Gordon.

Authorities confirmed to ABC News Dawson was later found on the nearby island of Nadi, where he was taken into custody.