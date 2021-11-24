Wanted: Woman accused of sexually assaulting man before robbing him at gas pump

Aggravated Robbery / Sexual Assault 3100 Block of Perkins Report #2111009378ME MEMPHIS, TN – On November 21, 2021, at 6:15 pm, a male victim was pumping gas when a slate blue Dodge Journey pulled up. A female got out of the passenger side and approached the victim. The female propositioned sexual favors and grabbed the victim’s genitals. As the male was trying to get away, the female suspect pointed a small black pistol in his side and told him to give him his wallet or car. The victim gave the suspect his wallet, and she fled with another female suspect in the Dodge Journey south on Perkins. Just before the incident, the two female suspects in the Dodge Journey were seen in the area approaching other males. The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2017 slate blue Dodge Journey. Suspect #1 is a female, 5’4”, 130 lbs, late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white shoes, carrying a black purse, and armed with a small black pistol. Suspect 2 is a chubby female in her late 20s to mid-30s. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.