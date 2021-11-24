Wanted: Woman accused of sexually assaulting man before robbing him at gas pump

Memphis Police are searching for two women who were in a slate blue Dodge Journey seen approaching other men in the area.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they said sexually assaulted then robbed a man at a gas station.
Investigators said about 6:15 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021, a man was pumping gas at the station in the 3100 block of Perkins when a 2011-2017 slate blue Dodge Journey pulled up. They said a woman got out and went up to the man, offering him sexual favors, then grabbing his genitals.
Police said as the man tried to get away, the woman put a gun to his side and demanded his wallet or car. Investigators said the victim gave her his wallet, and she got back in the Journey and took off, with another woman driving.
Investigators said just before the robbery, the same women were seen in the area approaching other men.
Anyone with information on who the women are is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Aggravated Robbery / Sexual Assault
3100 Block of Perkins
Report #2111009378ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On November 21, 2021, at 6:15 pm, a male victim was pumping gas when a slate blue Dodge Journey pulled up. A female got out of the passenger side and approached the victim. The female propositioned sexual favors and grabbed the victim’s genitals. As the male was trying to get away, the female suspect pointed a small black pistol in his side and told him to give him his wallet or car. The victim gave the suspect his wallet, and she fled with another female suspect in the Dodge Journey south on Perkins.
Just before the incident, the two female suspects in the Dodge Journey were seen in the area approaching other males.
The suspect vehicle is a 2011-2017 slate blue Dodge Journey.
Suspect #1 is a female, 5’4”, 130 lbs, late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white shoes, carrying a black purse, and armed with a small black pistol.
Suspect 2 is a chubby female in her late 20s to mid-30s.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
