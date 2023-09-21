Warrants issued for women who assaulted Jersey Mike's employee

The suspects kicked, punched and used a chair to attack the employee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday, September 21, the Memphis Police Department announced warrants against two out of four women involved in a Jersey Mike's assault in early September.

On September 9, around 9:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a disturbance call at Jersey Mike’s at 7801 Winchester Road.

According to surveillance footage, after causing a disturbance inside the restaurant with an employee, the suspects left the business. But before the doors could be secured behind them, the suspects ran back inside and bombarded the employee with kicks and punches. MPD said the women also used a chair in the attack.

According to police, the suspects were seen driving away in a blue or green Chevy Malibu.

About two weeks after the incident, police said warrants were issued for two suspects. Briandria Pearson, 19, and a 17-year-old girl both have warrants issued charging them with assault.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.