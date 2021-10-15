Police seeking 2 men, 1 woman in Memphis utility pole wiring thefts

According to the Memphis Police Department, the thefts have been happening since October 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are asking for help with finding two men and one woman who they say have been seen stealing copper wiring from utility poles in Memphis and Shelby County.

Police said the trio was caught on camera on Rozelle Street and Menager Road burning the wiring's protective casing.

According to police, one of the suspects is a Black man standing 6 feet tall with dreadlocks. He was seen in a dark-colored 4-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows, rear driver-side damage, and a Tennessee temporary tag.

The second suspect is a Black man standing 5'8" to 5'10" tall with medium-length hair. The third suspect is a Black woman standing 5'4" to 5'6" tall with light to medium complexion. They were seen in a dark-colored 4-door Chevrolet Malibu with heavy front-end damage.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on the thefts, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 901-528-CASH or click here to submit a tip.