'Just sheer terror, shock': Separate Raleigh shootings drawing national attention, local outrage

Advocates urged city leaders and citizens to do more to combat violent crimes, including the recent shooting death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, Memphis community advocates expressed their pain and urged others to do more.

They reacted to connected overnight shootings in Raleigh that ended near Methodist North Hospital and resulted in the charges of three teenagers.

That followed another deadly shooting in Raleigh this past weekend, which claimed the life of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. The shootings are drawing national attention and local outrage

"I'm a native Memphian, 68 years of my life, I've never seen anything like this," Al Lewis said.

For the community advocate and Raleigh resident, the news Tuesday morning hit him like a gut punch.

"I don't like having this concern, this isn't Memphis anymore, this is somewhere else," Lewis added.

A little after midnight, two separate shootings injured six people and ended near Methodist North hospital, around the corner from Lewis' home.

It followed the Saturday night shooting death of activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson near Lewis' Raleigh barber shop.

"Dr. Yvonne Nelson was an advocate for love and change and for her to be murdered, brutally shot, multiple times just hurt to my core," Lewis said.

Memphis police charged three teenagers in connection to the overnight shootings, another reason Lewis feels so hopeless these days.

"Yes, there are some initiatives to try and get some penetration in it but you are talking about long term, short term, nothing short of curfew, and the National Guard roaming the streets can suppress what's going on," Lewis said.

"It's unacceptable. We should all be angry, we should all be in a state of outrage," Pastor Kevin Brooks said Tuesday afternoon, in a news conference with other Memphis clergy. He reflected on Dr. Nelson's life and demanded city leaders and citizens to step up.

"The violence in this city is coming too close to everyone," Pastor Brooks said. "The perpetrators of these crimes, we must start to facilitate a sense of code of caring, remove this whole idea of 'stop snitching' because it's impacting all of us."

That group of clergy also expressed their desire to meet with city leaders, including Memphis police, in the coming days.