MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church

MFD said it responded to fires at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road twice on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church.

MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were called back to the same church about 10:40 p.m., and it took them just over ten minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured. Total damage is estimated at about $50,000.

Investigators said both fires had been set, one in a first-floor classroom, and the other in a second-floor classroom.

Anyone with information on who set the fires is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Tennessee State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.