Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

This is in addition to the five Memphis Police officers who were fired for their involvement in Nichols' death.

MFD did not release the names of the two employees, but said they were relieved of duty while an internal investigation is conducted.

MFD had no further comment to the ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police announced Friday they fired five police officers involved in the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

MPD released the names of the five officers:

Officer Tadarrius Bean, with MPD since 2020.

Officer Demetrius Haley, with MPD since 2020.

Officer Emmitt Martin III, with MPD since 2018.

Officer Desmond Mills Jr., with MPD since 2017.

Officer Justin Smith, with MPD since 2018.

In a statement, MPD said the actions of these officers were "egregious" in nature.

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, following the traffic stop on Jan. 7. Memphis Police said they tried to stop Nichols for reckless driving in the area of Raines Rd. and Ross Rd. They said a confrontation occurred when officers approached Nichols, and he ran away. MPD said a second confrontation occurred, and Nichols told officers he was short of breath before being taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition.