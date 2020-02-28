Mid-South dance teacher sentenced to 9 months for statutory rape & exposing teen student to HIV

John Conner III pled guilty in November to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old private dance teacher was sentenced Friday to nine months in prison for having unprotected sex with a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft also sentenced defendant John Conner III to four years of sex-offender probation and to the Sex Offender Registry for life. Sex offender probation includes monitoring of treatment, registration and other requirements.

Investigators said Conner, then 26, and a 16-year-old boy met on a social media website in 2015 and had unprotected sex several times in the defendant’s automobile. Soon after that, the teen joined Conner’s dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, and the relationship continued with the exchange of text messages about their sexual activity and nude photos.

Conner did not tell the teen that he had been diagnosed with HIV in January of 2012. In August of 2016 the teen told his parents he had had sex with his dance coach and thought he should be tested after he heard Conner had HIV. The teen then tested positive for HIV.

Conner also has two similar cases pending with sexual partners ages 17 and 24.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Abby Wallace of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) which prosecutes cases of child sexual abuse and severe physical abuse of child victims; rape and aggravated rape of adult victims, and abuse of elderly and vulnerable adults.