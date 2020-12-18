x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Mid-South man accused of screaming n-word at woman and threatening to "hang her from a tree"

Police said Clinton Jefferies admitted to yelling “N****r, I’ll hang you from a tree" and blocking the woman's car in a parking space.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Clinton Jefferies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-south man is charged after police say he yelled racial slurs and threatened to hang a woman from a tree.

Clinton Jefferies is charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault.

According to the police affidavit, the victim, a black woman, told police she was leaving a store in the 7900 block of Winchester Wednesday, and when she left a shopping cart in a parking space, a white man in a sedan started yelling at her. She said the man yelled “N****r, I’ll hang you from a tree.” She said he then blocked her in to prevent her from leaving, and she feared for her life.

Police said Jefferies turned himself in the next day, and admitted blocking her in, and calling her the racial slur and threatening to hang her.

Jefferies is out of jail, released on his own recognizance.
CrimeStoppers Memphis
December 11, 2020 HOMICIDE A Cold Case Reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of Norfolk Street, west of Mississippi Blvd. in south Memphis, brought Airways Station Memphis Police officers to the scene at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2017. On arrival officers found Dorothy Jackson inside a house...
Crimestopmem |Dec 11, 2020

Related Articles