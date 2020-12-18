Mid-South man accused of screaming n-word at woman and threatening to "hang her from a tree"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-south man is charged after police say he yelled racial slurs and threatened to hang a woman from a tree.
Clinton Jefferies is charged with civil rights intimidation and simple assault.
According to the police affidavit, the victim, a black woman, told police she was leaving a store in the 7900 block of Winchester Wednesday, and when she left a shopping cart in a parking space, a white man in a sedan started yelling at her. She said the man yelled “N****r, I’ll hang you from a tree.” She said he then blocked her in to prevent her from leaving, and she feared for her life.
Police said Jefferies turned himself in the next day, and admitted blocking her in, and calling her the racial slur and threatening to hang her.
Jefferies is out of jail, released on his own recognizance.