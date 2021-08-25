Mid-South man indicted in public corruption scheme arrested in Phoenix, AZ

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals said Wednesday Roderick Harvey was captured in Phoenix, Arizona, after fleeing Shelby County following an indictment on public corruption charges.
Harvey was indicted on charges of Bribery of a Public Servant and Violation of a Computer Act Over $10,000.
August 6, 2021, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted nine people – one of them Harvey - accused in a scheme to profit from the use of confidential information in Memphis Police Department reports.
Marshals said Harvey was taken into custody without incident on August 24th in Phoenix and booked in at the Maricopa County Jail.
“The U.S. Marshals Service always stands ready to assist our state and local partners,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said in a statement. “Despite Harvey’s attempt to evade arrest by traveling over a thousand miles, he was safely apprehended.”
