Mid-South man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list

🚨 #MostWanted Alert 🚨: Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. He’s being sought by @DyersburgPD, @USMarshalsHQ, and TBI and should be considered armed and dangerous.



Seen him or know where he can be found? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/A1GNjWnhY0