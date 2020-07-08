Mid-South man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted list

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. is wanted by the Dyersburg, TN Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, and three counts of Aggravated Assault.
Claybrook should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. has been added to the TBI's Most Wanted list. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Seen him or know where he can be found? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.