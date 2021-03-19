Mid-South soccer coach faces sex charges involving minors

LEE COUNTY, Miss — A Mid-South high school soccer coach is facing sex charges involving minors.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Mooreville High School soccer coach Luke Tanner Mason tried to engage in inappropriate acts with children under the age of eighteen years old. During a probable cause hearing Friday morning, Mason, 27, was charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one count of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of eighteen.
Mason was booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Department on all charges, and he was issued an $85,000 bond.
Mason was named the head soccer coach of both the boys and girls teams last summer.