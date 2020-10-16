Middle Tennessee man charged with impersonating defense attorneys

Investigators said David Pell claimed to be four different defense attorneys and falsely claimed to be a nursing director.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested and charged with impersonating defense attorneys and a nurse.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said David Pell has been charged with forgery, identity theft, impersonation of a licensed professional and other alleged offenses. He was indicted Oct. 6 and arrested Wednesday.

Investigators said Pell claimed to be four different defense attorneys and falsely claimed to be a nursing director. Authorities said Pell also sold off excavating materials that weren't his.

He was being held at the Sumner County Jail. It's unclear whether Pell has an attorney.

Read the full TBI news release below:

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Sumner County man, on charges of theft, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

At the request of 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley, in May, TBI Agents began investigating David Pell, on allegations of impersonation. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that on different occasions, Pell held himself out to be four different defense attorneys. The investigation also revealed that Pell falsely claimed to be a nursing director. Agents also learned that Pell sold excavating materials that weren’t his, and had checks for the sale made out in his name.