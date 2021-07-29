Middle Tennessee man pleads guilty to taking part in Capitol raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol.
The Tennessean reports 26-year-old Jack Jesse Griffith of Gallatin admitted on Thursday to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing.
Griffith faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.
Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.
According to the report above from the U.S. Department of Justice, Griffith was part of a group that included a Memphis man also charged in the riot. The complaint said Griffith was identified on a video posted by Matthew Bledsoe. You can read more about Bledsoe's charges HERE.