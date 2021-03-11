x
Crime

Middle Tennessee man accused of violence in Capitol riot

Joshua John Portlock of Smyrna faces charges of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and more.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal officials say a Tennessee man is accused of being violent during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

A statement from the Justice Department says the charges against 40-year-old Joshua John Portlock of Smyrna include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

He was arrested Wednesday in Smyrna, made his initial court appearance and was released pending a hearing on Nov. 9. 

It wasn't immediately clear if Portlock has an attorney.

Read the Statement of Facts from the U.S. Department of Justice HERE.

Read the Criminal Complaint against Portlock HERE.

List of charges against Portlock:

  • Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding Certain Officers
  • Civil Disorder
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings
Credit: Federal Bureau of Investigation
Joshua John Portlock
