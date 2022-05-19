1 dead, 1 wounded in Middle Tennessee State University shooting

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University officials, confirmed the shooting of two people Wednesday night.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at MTSU during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was wounded in the incident and is now in critical condition.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community: we mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” Sgt. Dan Goodwin with the RCSO said.

James Evans, a public information officer with Rutherford County Schools, said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.