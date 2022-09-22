Woman in critical condition after Midtown shooting; search ongoing for suspect

Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 30 block of N. Belvedere Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in Midtown Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said the shooting happened in the 30 block of N. Belvedere Boulevard just after 5 p.m. The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said they are searching for the suspect. The suspect is wearing a black hoodie. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

