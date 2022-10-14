Midtown man, fiancée held at gunpoint during string of robberies

One man who was held at gunpoint is speaking out.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for three more suspects in a string of robberies that terrorized Midtowners for days. One victim who was held at gunpoint is speaking out.

Zachary Stuart, who was robbed Sunday, is beyond grateful.

"I got punched in the back of the head and then told him he didn't punch very hard and got kicked in the face a couple of times, so I had a little black eye for a couple of days," said Stuart.

After a walk with his soon-to-be wife for lunch, things took a terrifying turn.

"It was very eye-opening when you get that tunnel vision,” he recalled.

Tunnel vision on a revolver and two Glocks, one with an extended mag.

After making sure his fiancée Kylie was safely on the ground, Stuart at first formulated a plan.

“I was going to advance toward them and put myself in between her and them and then she grabbed my leg and she was like, this isn’t the time or place," she said.

Stuart shared before the group drove off, “they dropped the tagline, 'black lives matter,' which I think is being used as more of an excuse these days. ”

Police report BLM wasn't shouted at any other victims - including an elderly Black woman who was attacked and robbed later that day.

Three days later, a man was robbed in the neighborhood. Then just 15 minutes later, a woman sitting in her car fell victim, too.

“People are reminded that they individually are vulnerable,” said defense trainer Jonathan Cross.

Nearby in East Memphis, the owner of Dauntless Tactical Training explained more people are calling to learn how to defend themselves.

His best advice for the public is don’t be a soft target.

“Even if you’re not prepared at least project that you are aware look at people. I mean don’t pretend that you don’t see them," said Cross. "Let people know you see them.”