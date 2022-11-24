MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 401 North Dunlap Street. One male shooting victim was taken to Regional One Health by private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition.
No suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Shooting this afternoon in Midtown
