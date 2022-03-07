Midtown triple shooting takes place near Tiger Lane

According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway, which is right in front of Tiger Lane.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating a triple shooting that took place in Midtown. According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway, which is right in front of Tiger Lane.

Two of the victims were transported to Regional Once in critical condition, according to MPD. The other was taken to Methodist in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

No suspect is in custody, and police said that no suspect information is available at this time, but those with any additional information are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.