x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man injured after Millington driving school shooting

A 25-year-old man was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Millington Police.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, Millington Police said a man was injured after a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School in Millington, Tennessee.

Just before 3:00 p.m., Millington Police responded to a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School on 8050 Singleton Ave., officers said.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Millington Police. 

Millington Police said they have not arrested anyone at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Millington Police Department at 901-872-3333 or CrimeStoppers.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Video of Dec. 2022 shooting of Jaylin McKenzie by Memphis Police officer (dash camera)

Before You Leave, Check This Out