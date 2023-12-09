Man injured after Millington driving school shooting

A 25-year-old man was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Millington Police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, Millington Police said a man was injured after a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School in Millington, Tennessee.

Just before 3:00 p.m., Millington Police responded to a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School on 8050 Singleton Ave., officers said.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Millington Police.

Millington Police said they have not arrested anyone at this time.