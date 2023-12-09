Man injured after Millington driving school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, Millington Police said a man was injured after a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School in Millington, Tennessee.
Just before 3:00 p.m., Millington Police responded to a shooting at Roadmaster Drivers School on 8050 Singleton Ave., officers said.
A 25-year-old man was taken to Regional One with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Millington Police.
Millington Police said they have not arrested anyone at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Millington Police Department at 901-872-3333 or CrimeStoppers.